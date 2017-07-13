Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Abicare Services Ltd

Lion House, Ditchling Common, Ditchling, Hassocks,
BN6 8SG
01444 400744
www.abicare.co.uk

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Abicare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
