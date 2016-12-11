Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Abicare Services Ltd

Bloxham Mill, Barford Road, Bloxham, Banbury,
OX15 4FF
01295 722836
www.abicare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Abicare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
