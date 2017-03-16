Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Ability 2 Achieve

Unit 2 Roundhouse Court, Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston,
PR5 6BA
01772 310122
www.ability2achieve.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Ability 2 Achieve Care & Support Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017