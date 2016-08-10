Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Acacia Court

Crawshall Hill, Pudsey, Leeds,
LS28 7BW
0113 255 9933

About Acacia Court

Acacia court offers residential care in the market town of Pudsey between the cities of Bradford and Leeds. This friendly home offers a range of bedrooms which are all decorated to a high standard and include ensuite facilities, TV aerial point, telephone point, nurse call access and tea making facilities. The homes also boasts rooms with their own dining and patio areas. Acacia court offers to all spacious airy lounges and dining rooms where a high quality food service is provided. Activities are a large part of life at Acacia Court and this can include a trip to the in-house nail bar and hairdressing salon or a walk in our pleasant gardens.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 41Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Helen Fowler

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

