Nursing home

Acacia House Nursing Home

33 Portsmouth Road, Horndean, Waterlooville,
PO8 9LN
023 9259 4138
www.contemplation-homes.co.uk

About Acacia House Nursing Home

Acacia House in Waterlooville, Hampshire, has 23 single rooms, 11 with en suite, plus two shared rooms, and three bathrooms, two with height-adjustable baths. The home also has a large lounge, plus a separate dining room and a large conservatory overlooking the gardens. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as ornaments and photographs, to help them to feel at home.

Accommodation

  • 27Residents
  • 23Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Contemplation Homes Limited

Registered manager

Amanda Harding

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • TV lounge TV lounge
