Acorn Hollow is in Gralam, Cheshire and offers residential and nursing care. It has a hairdressing salon with weekly visits from a mobile beautician and hairdresser, a GP service, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. All bedrooms feature a nurse call system and TV point, many have en suite facilities and there are some ground floor bedrooms. An activities co-ordinator produces a weekly activities calendar of events including flower arranging, church services, baking, quizzes and animal visits. Professional entertainers regularly visit and the home welcomes performances by local school children. There are spacious landscaped gardens with mature trees, well-kept lawns and flower beds, plus a wheelchair-accessible decking area with water features.

