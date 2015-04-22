Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Acorn Hollow General Nursing Home

419 Manchester Road, Lostock, Gralam, Northwich,
CW9 7QA
01606 456030
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/acorn-hollow/

About Acorn Hollow General Nursing Home

Acorn Hollow is in Gralam, Cheshire and offers residential and nursing care. It has a hairdressing salon with weekly visits from a mobile beautician and hairdresser, a GP service, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. All bedrooms feature a nurse call system and TV point, many have en suite facilities and there are some ground floor bedrooms. An activities co-ordinator produces a weekly activities calendar of events including flower arranging, church services, baking, quizzes and animal visits. Professional entertainers regularly visit and the home welcomes performances by local school children. There are spacious landscaped gardens with mature trees, well-kept lawns and flower beds, plus a wheelchair-accessible decking area with water features.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Keeley Hackney

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017