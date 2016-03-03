Acres Nook is in Kidsgrove, near Stoke on Trent, close to the A500 and M6. Surrounded by beautiful woodlands, this is a purpose-built care home offering residential, nursing and respite care, plus care for young people with disabilities. There are regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, plus a GP service. Small pets are allowed by arrangement. Some bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities; all are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a bar plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Staff organise activities such as arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, animal therapy, themed cuisine, church services and coffee mornings, and there are regular outings to local places of interest including the park, local shopping facilities and points of interest

