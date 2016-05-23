Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Active Care & Training Limited

24 Millstone Lane, Leicester,
LE1 5JN
0116 261 9400
www.act247.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Active Care & Training Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
