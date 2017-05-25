Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

50-64 Project

110 Burton Street, Sheffield,
S6 2HH
0114 250 3920
(Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm.)
alzheimers.org.uk
sheffield-enquiries@alzheimers.org.uk

About 50-64 Project

The 50-64 Project supports people aged 50-64 who have dementia and their carers, by developing a programme of peer support and inclusive social activities. Activity groups give people affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in structured activities. Run by a facilitator, who encourages and supports people to take part, the groups are also a chance to relax and socialise.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia diagnosed under 65 and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm.
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
