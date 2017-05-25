The 50-64 Project supports people aged 50-64 who have dementia and their carers, by developing a programme of peer support and inclusive social activities. Activity groups give people affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in structured activities. Run by a facilitator, who encourages and supports people to take part, the groups are also a chance to relax and socialise.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17