Manchester Games for the Brain

St Andrews Hall, Brownley Road, Manchester,
M22 0DW
0161 962 4769
(Monday to Friday 9am - 4.30pm.)
alzheimers.org.uk
manchester@alzheimers.org.uk

About Manchester Games for the Brain

Activity groups give people affected by dementia the opportunity to take part in structured activities. Run by a facilitator, who encourages and supports people to take part, the groups are also a chance to relax and socialise. Games for the Brain provides the opportunity to keep active and take part in low impact sporting activities in a social environment.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • Monday to Friday 9am - 4.30pm.
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
