Domiciliary care

Actual Care Services

The Big Peg, 120 Vyse Street, Hockley, Birmingham,
B18 6NF
0121 293 6067
www.actualcareservice.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Mr Kalwant Virk

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
