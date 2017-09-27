Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Advocacy, Advice and Information

Ty Davies Tawe Business Village Parc Anturiaeth Abertawe, Abertawe,
SA7 9LA
01792 648866
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/swanseabay
a&i@agecymruswanseabay.org.uk

About Advocacy, Advice and Information

Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide independent advocacy and specialist advice on a range of issues affecting older people. These can include benefits, Pension Credit, Attendance Allowance, welfare benefit appeals, consumer issues, accessing care or making a will. Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide a free, impartial, confidential service that you can access in your own home, at their office (T? Davies) or via telephone, email or letter.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Swansea Bay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Swansea City or county

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
