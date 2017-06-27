Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advocacy & Advice

c/o Church of the Redeemer Monument Road, Birmingham, West Midlands,
B16 8UU
0121 456 3212
www.karisneighbourscheme.org
admin@karisneighbourscheme.org

About Advocacy & Advice

Karis Neighbour Scheme can try and help people fill in forms, write letters and make phone calls on their behalf (mainly through drop-in sessions but also occasionally on home visits). When Karis Neighbour Scheme is unable to help, they will try and point people in the direction of someone who can. They hold strong links with various organisations handling issues such as Immigration and Debt Advice.

Who runs this service

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anybody in the North Edgbaston, Ladywood and Harborne areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
