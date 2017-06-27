Karis Neighbour Scheme can try and help people fill in forms, write letters and make phone calls on their behalf (mainly through drop-in sessions but also occasionally on home visits). When Karis Neighbour Scheme is unable to help, they will try and point people in the direction of someone who can. They hold strong links with various organisations handling issues such as Immigration and Debt Advice.
