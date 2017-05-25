Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Ty Davies Tawe Business Village Parc Anturiaeth Abertawe, Abertawe,
SA7 9LA
01792 648866
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/swanseabay
A&I@agecymruswanseabay.org.uk

Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide independent advocacy and specialist advice on a range of issues affecting older people. These can include benefits, Pension Credit, Attendance Allowance, welfare benefit appeals, consumer issues, accessing care or making a will. They can also offer Housing Advocacy for people considering supported housing, residential care, or other housing options. Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide a free, impartial, confidential service that you can access in your own home, at their office (T? Davies) or via telephone, email or letter.

  • Age Cymru Swansea Bay

  • People aged 50 and above, including people with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Swansea City or county

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


