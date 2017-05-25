About Advocacy, Advice & Information

Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide independent advocacy and specialist advice on a range of issues affecting older people. These can include benefits, Pension Credit, Attendance Allowance, welfare benefit appeals, consumer issues, accessing care or making a will. They can also offer Housing Advocacy for people considering supported housing, residential care, or other housing options. Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide a free, impartial, confidential service that you can access in your own home, at their office (T? Davies) or via telephone, email or letter.