2 Katharine Street, Croydon,
CR0 1NX
020 8686 0066
www.adviceservicescroydon.org.uk
asc@adviceservicescroydon.org.uk

The Advocacy service will empower people to: speak up for themselves; secure their rights and entitlements; make informed choices about services; manage risk; enable them to stay in control of their lives. Financial Advocacy and Ongoing Financial Maintenance will support people to deal with issues relating to: creditors and debt; bankruptcy and court actions; setting up and managing bank accounts; direct debits and standing orders; scams and doorstep crime; and financial abuse.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Croydon

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • All adults with a care and/or support need
  • Residents of London Borough of Croydon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
