About Advocacy

The Advocacy service will empower people to: speak up for themselves; secure their rights and entitlements; make informed choices about services; manage risk; enable them to stay in control of their lives. Financial Advocacy and Ongoing Financial Maintenance will support people to deal with issues relating to: creditors and debt; bankruptcy and court actions; setting up and managing bank accounts; direct debits and standing orders; scams and doorstep crime; and financial abuse.