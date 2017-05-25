Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advocacy

Cheshire Advocacy Hub Sension House Denton Drive, Northwich, Cheshire,
CW9 7LU
0333 366 0027
www.ageuk.org.uk/cheshire/our-services/advocacy
advocacy@ageukcheshire.org.uk

About Advocacy

The Advocacy Service provides independent support, information and representation. The aim is to empower and enable people to explore their rights, express their wishes and make informed choices. Types of Advocacy include: Independent Mental Health Advocacy (eg People subject to the Mental Health Act); Independent Mental capacity Advocacy (eg Decision making under the guidelines of the Mental Capacity Act); Care Act Advocacy and Continuing Health care Advocacy (the later in CWAC only).

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Cheshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and over for all advocacy services (or 16 and over for Care Act and IMCA) and who legally quality for the different types of statutory advocacy
  • Residents of the Cheshire area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
