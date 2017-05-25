Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Rowan Cottage 4 Prince of Wales Road, Dorchester, Dorset,
DT1 1PW
01305 269444
www.ageuk.org.uk/dorchester
advocacy@ageukdorchester.org.uk

The Advocacy service aims to empower people to live independent lives and to support them in their decision making. Advocates will help identify any problems or needs the older person may have; help the older person to meet those needs; assist in gaining access to advice and help on benefits, personal issues, legal matters or other forms of service.

  • Age UK Dorchester

  • People aged 50 and above

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


