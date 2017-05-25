Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advocacy

CROP 9a High Street, Lenham, Kent,
ME17 2QD
01622 851200
www.cropkent.org.uk
lenham@cropkent.org.uk

About Advocacy

A holistic service of information, access, support, help and advocacy. There is a team of trained and experienced Volunteer Advocates who provide support through home visits providing help on; access benefits, assistance in grant applications, support with debt issues, making a complaints or providing support with an appeal. CROP provide a holistic service of information, advice, support in accessing services and advocacy. They have a team of trained and experienced Volunteer Advocates who will visit people in their own home, providing a face to face service to help with any problem they are struggling with, such as: accessing benefits, complaints, housing/accommodation, support/care services, grants to help with essentials/repairs, write letters and make phone calls, listen-help to express your wishes and seek out options. CROP service is person centred, working with older to give choice and control to enable them to make informed decisions.

Who runs this service

  • Citizen's Right for Older People

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Maidstone, Canterbury, Thanet, Swale, Ashford, Dover, Deal, Folkestone, Romney, Tonbridge, Tunbridge Wells, Sittingbourne, (most of Kent but not Medway)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
