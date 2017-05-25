About Advocacy

A holistic service of information, access, support, help and advocacy. There is a team of trained and experienced Volunteer Advocates who provide support through home visits providing help on; access benefits, assistance in grant applications, support with debt issues, making a complaints or providing support with an appeal. CROP provide a holistic service of information, advice, support in accessing services and advocacy. They have a team of trained and experienced Volunteer Advocates who will visit people in their own home, providing a face to face service to help with any problem they are struggling with, such as: accessing benefits, complaints, housing/accommodation, support/care services, grants to help with essentials/repairs, write letters and make phone calls, listen-help to express your wishes and seek out options. CROP service is person centred, working with older to give choice and control to enable them to make informed decisions.