Support group

Advocacy

Peartree Centre 1 Chadds Lane Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire,
MK6 3EB
01908 557875
www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk

About Advocacy

Age UK Milton Keynes' advocates try to provide the sort of support that a kind and competent relative would provide. They can help with filling in forms; making telephone calls, writing letters; making informed choices and ensuring your wishes are respected. They can also provide information on social care, benefits and residential care, reducing anxiety about pensions and tax.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Milton Keynes

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above who have no family or friends living nearby
  • Residents of the Milton Keynes area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

