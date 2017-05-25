Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Advocacy

1 Beach Road, South Shields, Tyne & Wear,
NE33 2QA
0191 454 3346
www.stcarers.org.uk
castmanagement@yahoo.co.uk

About Advocacy

CAST and BLISS=Ability have come together in partnership to provide a free and confidential Advocacy Service for adult carers of adults. Advocacy can help people to speak up for themselves and help them make 'informed choices'. It enables people to express their concerns and state their views, meaning people can have a say in the planning of their services. It can help with making a complaint, self advocate or prepare for meetings and reviews. Advocacy can also help people access other services such as welfare rights, housing etc, help them understand the role of the professionals around them and communicate effectively.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Association in South Tyneside (CAST)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any carer - someone providing support to someone who could not manage alone - in South Tyneside, or someone caring for someone resident in South Tyneside

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017