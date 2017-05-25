About Advocacy

CAST and BLISS=Ability have come together in partnership to provide a free and confidential Advocacy Service for adult carers of adults. Advocacy can help people to speak up for themselves and help them make 'informed choices'. It enables people to express their concerns and state their views, meaning people can have a say in the planning of their services. It can help with making a complaint, self advocate or prepare for meetings and reviews. Advocacy can also help people access other services such as welfare rights, housing etc, help them understand the role of the professionals around them and communicate effectively.