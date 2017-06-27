About Advocacy Northwich

The Advocacy Service provides independent support, information and representation. The aim is to empower and enable people to explore their rights, express their wishes and make informed choices. Types of Advocacy include: Independent Mental Health Advocacy (eg People subject to the Mental Health Act); Independent Mental capacity Advocacy (eg Decision making under the guidelines of the Mental Capacity Act); Care Act Advocacy and Continuing Health care Advocacy (the later in CWAC only).