About Advocacy

SeAp stands for Support, Empower, Advocate, Promote. The partnership of seAp (Lead), Plymouth Highbury Trust and Royal Association of the Deaf (RAD) provides all advocacy services throughout the city. Plymouth Advocacy offers free, independent and confidential statutory and non-statutory advocacy services and includes: Independent Mental Health Advocacy (IMHA); Independent Mental Capacity Advocacy (IMCA); Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Advocacy (DoLS); Care Act Advocacy (for carers and cared for, safeguarding etc); Independent Health Complaints; Non-Statutory Advocacy (including learning disability, mental health in the community, older people, carers, child protection etc).