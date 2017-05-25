About Advocacy

SeAp stands for Support, Empower, Advocate, Promote. They provide a free, independent, confidential advocacy service for anyone who uses health and social care services. Advocacy allows people to make their voice heard, access their rights and have more control over their lives. They can help you raise any concerns you may have regarding NHS treatment and support you through the NHS Complaint Process. They provide Mental Health Advocacy on the wards to support patients with understanding and exercising their rights under the Mental Health Act. They provide support for anyone who has 'substantial difficulty' in understanding the processes involved in their health and social care (ICAA). They also provide Non Instructed Advocacy to those who have conditions such as dementia.