Support group

Advocacy

Advent House Victoria Offices Station Approach Victoria Roche, St. Austell, Cornwall,
PL26 8LG
0300 343 5706
www.seap.org.uk
Info@advocacyincornwall.org.uk

About Advocacy

SeAp stands for Support, Empower, Advocate, Promote. They provide a free, independent, confidential advocacy service for anyone who uses health and social care services. Advocacy allows people to make their voice heard, access their rights and have more control over their lives. They can help you raise any concerns you may have regarding NHS treatment and support you through the NHS Complaint Process. They provide Mental Health Advocacy on the wards to support patients with understanding and exercising their rights under the Mental Health Act. They provide support for anyone who has 'substantial difficulty' in understanding the processes involved in their health and social care (ICAA). They also provide Non Instructed Advocacy to those who have conditions such as dementia.

Who runs this service

  • seAp

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who uses health and social services
  • Residents of Cornwall

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


