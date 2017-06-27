About Advocacy

Advocacy is a way of supporting people and enabling them to get their voice heard, particularly if they are disabled, disadvantaged, older, younger, a carer or having difficulty with services or professionals. Advocacy means empowering people to speak up, particularly when they are going through stressful situations. Your advocate will be trained, friendly and reliable, someone that you can rely on to support and help you when you need it most. An advocate can: attend appropriate appointments and meetings with you; provide you with and help you understand information, to make your own decisions; support you in making your views known; support you to ask for your rights; signpost you to someone who can help.