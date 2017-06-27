Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advocacy

Brentwood House 15 Victoria Road Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire,
PR2 8PS
01772 717461
www.i-cann.org.uk
admin@i-cann.org.uk

About Advocacy

Advocacy is a way of supporting people and enabling them to get their voice heard, particularly if they are disabled, disadvantaged, older, younger, a carer or having difficulty with services or professionals. Advocacy means empowering people to speak up, particularly when they are going through stressful situations. Your advocate will be trained, friendly and reliable, someone that you can rely on to support and help you when you need it most. An advocate can: attend appropriate appointments and meetings with you; provide you with and help you understand information, to make your own decisions; support you in making your views known; support you to ask for your rights; signpost you to someone who can help.

Who runs this service

  • Independent Community Advocacy Network North (ICANN)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of Preston, Chorley, South Ribble or West Lancashire only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
