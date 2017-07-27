Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advocacy Service

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Mardol Gardens, Shrewsbury, Shropshire,
SY1 1PR
01743 357748
www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford
advocacy@ageukstw.org.uk

About Advocacy Service

Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin offers an independent and trustworthy advocacy service. Advocacy officers work with a team of trained volunteers who will give information to older people enabling them to make decisions which affect their lives. The volunteers will help and support an older person on a one-to-one basis. When necessary the volunteer will contact statutory agencies and other organisations on an older person's behalf. The service can help with issues concerning: housing; residential and nursing homes, either helping to understand the funding and assessment procedure, or challenging issues when residents and their families disagree with decisions made by authorities; utilities such as water, gas and electricity.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone above state pension age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
