About Advocacy Service

Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin offers an independent and trustworthy advocacy service. Advocacy officers work with a team of trained volunteers who will give information to older people enabling them to make decisions which affect their lives. The volunteers will help and support an older person on a one-to-one basis. When necessary the volunteer will contact statutory agencies and other organisations on an older person's behalf. The service can help with issues concerning: housing; residential and nursing homes, either helping to understand the funding and assessment procedure, or challenging issues when residents and their families disagree with decisions made by authorities; utilities such as water, gas and electricity.