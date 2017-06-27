If you have been diagnosed with young onset dementia or are supporting someone who has, then an Advocate may be able to help. There may be times when you need help accessing benefits or services, need appropriate advice or help with form filling, someone to liaise with professionals on your behalf such as social services, memory clinics, occupational therapists or other medical professionals. Advocacy represents your interests and helps you obtain the services you need.
