Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Advocacy

St. Lukes Place Dalys Road, Rochford, Essex,
SS4 1RA
01702 343685
www.peacefulplace.co.uk
info@peacefulplace.co.uk

About Advocacy

If you have been diagnosed with young onset dementia or are supporting someone who has, then an Advocate may be able to help. There may be times when you need help accessing benefits or services, need appropriate advice or help with form filling, someone to liaise with professionals on your behalf such as social services, memory clinics, occupational therapists or other medical professionals. Advocacy represents your interests and helps you obtain the services you need.

Who runs this service

  • The Peaceful Place Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with young onset dementia and their carers
  • Residents of South East Essex

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017