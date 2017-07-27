Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Barnsley Advocacy Service

Arcadia House 72 Market Street, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S70 1SN
0300 012 0412
www.cloverleaf-advocacy.co.uk
barnsley@cloverleaf-advocacy.co.uk

About Barnsley Advocacy Service

The Barnsley Advocacy Service offers independent, one-to-one advocacy to adults with mental health needs, learning disabilities, physical or sensory impairment, people on the autistic spectrum, older people, and carers. A range of advocacy services are also provided in group settings. Cloverleaf Advocacy also provides the statutory Independent Mental Health Advocacy Service (IMHA) and Independent Mental Capacity Advocacy (IMCA) services for the area.

Who runs this service

  • Cloverleaf Advocacy

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults with mental health needs, learning disabilities, physical or sensory impairment, people on the autistic spectrum, older people, and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


