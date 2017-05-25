Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Community Advocacy

PO Box 14043, Birmingham,
B6 9BL
0300 456 2365
www.pohwer.net
pohwer@pohwer.net

About Community Advocacy

Community advocacy is for people who have an issue they are struggling with and feel they would like some help to deal with it. POhWER's community advocacy services are free and confidential. Their advocates are independent and only take actions they have agreed with the person they are working with. POwHER's Community Advocates help people understand their rights and choices, support them to get their voices heard and to access services that can support them with their health, wellbeing or independence. An advocate can help with writing letters, making phone calls, arranging and going to meetings.

Who runs this service

  • POhWER

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and in some areas also their carers. Call to check whether the service is available in your area.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
