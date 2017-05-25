About Community Advocacy

Community advocacy is for people who have an issue they are struggling with and feel they would like some help to deal with it. POhWER's community advocacy services are free and confidential. Their advocates are independent and only take actions they have agreed with the person they are working with. POwHER's Community Advocates help people understand their rights and choices, support them to get their voices heard and to access services that can support them with their health, wellbeing or independence. An advocate can help with writing letters, making phone calls, arranging and going to meetings.