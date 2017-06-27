Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Community Advocacy Service

36-38 High Street, Haverfordwest, Sir Benfro,
SA61 2DA
01437 762935
www.advocacywestwales.org.uk
admin@advocacywestwales.org.uk

About Community Advocacy Service

Advocacy West Wales provides one-to-one independent mental health advocacy to adults and older people. They help people to have a voice when they need it most and are instructed by the client unless they have been assessed not to have the capacity to make a specific decision. They would then work none instructed. Advocacy West Wales remains focused on keeping the client at the centre of any decision making and expressing the wishes and feelings the clients do have.

Who runs this service

  • Advocacy West Wales

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mental health problems
  • Residents of three counties of West Wales

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
