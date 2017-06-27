Advocacy West Wales provides one-to-one independent mental health advocacy to adults and older people. They help people to have a voice when they need it most and are instructed by the client unless they have been assessed not to have the capacity to make a specific decision. They would then work none instructed. Advocacy West Wales remains focused on keeping the client at the centre of any decision making and expressing the wishes and feelings the clients do have.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17