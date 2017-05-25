Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Community Dementia Advocacy

Unity Business Centre 26 Roundhay Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS7 1AB
0113 244 0606
www.advonet.org.uk
office@advonet.org.uk

About Community Dementia Advocacy

Community Dementia Advocacy provides independent advocacy for people living with dementia to ensure they have a voice and that their rights are upheld. The service also provides strategic thinking, options, and asks questions on behalf of the person living with dementia. Advonet works alongside people living with dementia in order to meet their requirements.

Who runs this service

  • Advonet

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a diagnosis of dementia and people whose situation is unclear regarding dementia, especially if they have no one else on their side
  • People who are living within the Leeds Local Authority Metropolitan District and/or are registered with a Leeds GP

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
