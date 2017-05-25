Swan Advocacy can help people create a 'Living Well Plan', which is a record of what is important to the person now and in the future, their choices, plans, hopes and preferences, to make sure what they think and their wishes are recorded for those who may need to make decisions on their behalf in the future. Swan Advocay can also continue to support the person's advocacy needs in the future.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17