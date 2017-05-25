About Independent Advocacy and Memory Recording

Dorset Advocacy offers a range of projects across the county to maximise the opportunities for everyone they work with to meet their specific individual potential, and enable and empower them to live their lives the way they choose. Dorset Advocacy offers one-to-one, independent advocacy support for people affected by dementia, including carers. They can also support people affected by dementia to create a Memory Record, celebrating their memories, experiences and values, and helping people to express their wishes for the future.