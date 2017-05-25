Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Independent Advocacy and Memory Recording

13-15 Jubilee Court Paceycombe Way Poundbury, Dorchester, Dorset,
DT1 3AE
01305 251 033 (for general enquiries)
www.dorsetadvocacy.co.uk
enquiries@dorsetadvocacy.co.uk

About Independent Advocacy and Memory Recording

Dorset Advocacy offers a range of projects across the county to maximise the opportunities for everyone they work with to meet their specific individual potential, and enable and empower them to live their lives the way they choose. Dorset Advocacy offers one-to-one, independent advocacy support for people affected by dementia, including carers. They can also support people affected by dementia to create a Memory Record, celebrating their memories, experiences and values, and helping people to express their wishes for the future.

Who runs this service

  • Dorset Advocacy

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia or caring for someone in this situation. Other advocacy projects also help: older people; people affected by learning or physical disabilities, caring responsibilities or long term health conditions; anyone who would like support to make an NHS complaint or apply/appeal Continuing Healthcare Funding
  • Residents of Dorset

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
