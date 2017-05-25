Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Independent Advocacy

1 The Podium Ambrose Lloyd Centre New Street, Mold, Flintshire,
CH7 1NP
01352 759332
www.asnew.org.uk
advocacy@asnew.org.uk

About Independent Advocacy

Advocacy Services North East Wales (ASNEW) provides qualified advocates, who can offer formal representation and support at meetings and appointments. An advocate is someone who will listen to somebody's worries and problems and work along side them to achieve their aims. Advocates are a valuable source of information and can help the people who use their service to feel in control of their own lives to feel empowered.

Who runs this service

  • Advocacy Services North East Wales

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who feels they need advocacy, including younger people with dementia and carers
  • People aged 18 and above who reside in Flintshire or Wrexham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017