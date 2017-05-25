About Independent Mental Health Advocacy IMHA

POhWER provides an advocacy service for people who have been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. POhWER's Independent Mental Health Advocates (IMHAs) can help people to understand: their rights under the Mental Health Act; the reasons they have been detained and how to appeal; the treatment they are receiving. IMHAs also support people to be involved in decisions about their care, raise queries or concerns about their treatment and to prepare for meetings, tribunal etc.