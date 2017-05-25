Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Independent Mental Health Advocacy IMHA

PO Box 14043, Birmingham,
B6 9BL
0300 456 2370
www.pohwer.net
pohwer@pohwer.net

POhWER provides an advocacy service for people who have been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. POhWER's Independent Mental Health Advocates (IMHAs) can help people to understand: their rights under the Mental Health Act; the reasons they have been detained and how to appeal; the treatment they are receiving. IMHAs also support people to be involved in decisions about their care, raise queries or concerns about their treatment and to prepare for meetings, tribunal etc.

Who runs this service

  • POhWER

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are currently being detained under certain sections of the Mental Health Act; subject to Guardianship or a Community Treatment Order; considering certain treatments which have been suggested to them; sectioned and have a legal right to receive information and support from an Independent Mental Health Advocate
  • Call to find out if the service is available in your area.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
