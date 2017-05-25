About Independent NHS Complaints Advocacy

POwHER's NHS Complaints Advocates support anyone who is unhappy with the care and treatment they or someone they know is currently receiving or has received from the NHS. This includes complaints about hospitals, GPs, ambulance services, NHS dentists, NHS opticians and NHS funded care homes. The service is free, independent and confidential. The advocates provide information about how to make a complaint and support people through the complaint process including providing help with writing letters, preparing for and, if they want, going with them to meetings. Advocates cannot investigate complaints or give legal or medical advice.