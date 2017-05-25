Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

'Informed Choices' Advocacy Services

Marlow South Crescent, Llandrindod,
LD1 5DH
01597 823800
www.powyscarers.org.uk
marie@powyscarers.org.uk

'Informed Choices' Advocacy Services, run in partnership by Powys Carers Service and Disability Powys, is a free, independent and confidential Advocacy service. An Advocate can give a person accurate information and advice that will enable them to make informed choices about a particular issue affecting them. They can help them clarify their views or wishes so that they can speak up for themselves, secure their rights or obtain the services that they need. If requested, they can accompany a person to meetings with Health or Social Care professionals, or can even speak on their behalf.

Who runs this service

  • Credu (Powys Carers Service)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50 who are informal carers, or have a disability, or an ongoing health condition
  • Residents of Powys

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
