About 'Informed Choices' Advocacy Services

'Informed Choices' Advocacy Services, run in partnership by Powys Carers Service and Disability Powys, is a free, independent and confidential Advocacy service. An Advocate can give a person accurate information and advice that will enable them to make informed choices about a particular issue affecting them. They can help them clarify their views or wishes so that they can speak up for themselves, secure their rights or obtain the services that they need. If requested, they can accompany a person to meetings with Health or Social Care professionals, or can even speak on their behalf.