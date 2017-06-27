Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Mental Health Community Advocacy Service

Union Offices Quarella Road, Bridgend, Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr,
CF31 1JW
01656 649557
www.mhmwales.org
cas@mhmwales.org

About Mental Health Community Advocacy Service

Advocacy is there for those who feel they are being ignored, excluded, unfairly treated, or are not getting the sort of help they think they need. A community Advocate will listen to you and help you to express yourself in circumstances where you find it difficult, putting you first and enabling you to have your voice heard and acted upon. An advocate will: listen to you; help you to voice your needs and choices; put you first; speak on your behalf if you want them to; help you to have your say; help you to make sure that your voice is heard when decisions are being made about you; respect your confidentiality and honour your right to view any information kept by the advocate about you; support you if you need to access specialist organizations for your financial, legal, benefit or welfare rights.

Who runs this service

  • MHMWALES

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is over 18 years of age and may be experiencing mental health issues, including dementia
  • Residents of the Borough of Bridgend

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
