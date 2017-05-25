About Professional Advocacy Service

The service is independent and fully confidential. It supports people with difficulties speaking up and being involved in life decisions including community care, health, housing, accessing legal advice, making complaints and keeping safe from abuse. Disability Advice Service Lambeth (DASL) also supports those eligible under the Care Act 2014 advocacy duties and works with people with and without mental capacity. DASL holds the Advocacy Quality Performance Mark. DASL does not provide the Independent Mental Capacity Advocacy (IMCA) or the Independent Mental Health (IMHA) advocacy services for Lambeth.