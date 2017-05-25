Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Professional Advocacy Service

We are 336 336 Brixton Road, London,
SW9 7AA
020 7501 8966
www.disabilitylambeth.org.uk
advocacy@disabilitylambeth.org.uk

About Professional Advocacy Service

The service is independent and fully confidential. It supports people with difficulties speaking up and being involved in life decisions including community care, health, housing, accessing legal advice, making complaints and keeping safe from abuse. Disability Advice Service Lambeth (DASL) also supports those eligible under the Care Act 2014 advocacy duties and works with people with and without mental capacity. DASL holds the Advocacy Quality Performance Mark. DASL does not provide the Independent Mental Capacity Advocacy (IMCA) or the Independent Mental Health (IMHA) advocacy services for Lambeth.

Who runs this service

  • Disability Advice Service Lambeth (DASL)

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above or aged 18 and above with a learning disability, a physical or sensory impairment, or a long term illness. Adult carers aged 18 and above. Any person eligible for advocacy under the Care Act 2014 advocacy duties.
  • Residents of London Borough of Lambeth and those for whom Lambeth Council has a statutory responsibility

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
