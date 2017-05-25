Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Sandwell Advocacy Service

28 Wood Street, Tipton, West Midlands,
DY4 9BQ
0121 520 8070
www.sandwelladvocacy.org
sandwelladvocacy@btconnect.com

About Sandwell Advocacy Service

Sandwell Advocacy Service provides a free, independent advocacy service, operated by trained volunteers. An advocate may step in when an individual finds it difficult to get their opinions about themselves and their issues listened to. The advocate helps the individuals voice to be heard, enabling them to retain control over their life and make their own choices and informed decisions.

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone within the Borough of Sandwell who may have difficulty in making his or her voice heard

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
