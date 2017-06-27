Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Victim Support Leeds

2 Great George Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS2 8BA
0113 391 8340
bit.ly/1KLNKtb
Westyorkshire.leedsadmin@victimsupport.org.uk

About Victim Support Leeds

Victim Support is here to help anyone affected by crime, not only victims and witnesses, but their friends, family and any other people involved. Because they are an independent charity, you can talk to them whether or not you report the crime to the police. The service can support you without the involvement of the criminal justice system and won't contact them unless they feel someone is at risk.

Who runs this service

  • Victim Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living in the area of Leeds

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
