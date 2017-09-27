Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Victims' Information Service Leeds

2 Great George Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS2 8BA
0113 391 8340
www.victimsupport.org.uk/
Westyorkshire.leedsadmin@victimsupport.org.uk

About Victims' Information Service Leeds

Victim Support is here to help anyone affected by crime, not only victims and witnesses, but their friends, family and any other people involved. Because they are an independent charity, a person can talk to them whether or not they report the crime to the police. The service can support a person without the involvement of the criminal justice system and won't contact them unless they feel someone is at risk.

Who runs this service

  • Victim Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living in the area of Leeds, referrals accepted from police, other agencies and also self referral

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
