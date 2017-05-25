Age UK Devon are able to offer a free and confidential Welfare Benefits entitlement check to make sure people are receiving everything that is available to them. If there are entitlements identified, they will advise on how to proceed with making applications, and when possible offer practical support, particularly with disability benefit forms. Age UK Devon offer a home visit service to complete the forms in some parts of Devon.
