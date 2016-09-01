Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Affinity Homecare Shrewsbury

Suite 1B Network House, Badgers Way, Oxon Business Park, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury,
SY3 5AB
01743 367000
www.affinitycareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • Affinity Homecare Shrewsbury Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
