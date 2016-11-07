Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Affinity Trust - Domiciliary Care Agency - South

Aldershot Enterprise Centre, Mandora House, Louise Margaret Road, Aldershot,
GU11 2PW
01252 916002

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Affinity Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
