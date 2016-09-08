Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Affinity Trust - Domiciliary Care Agency West Kent

Suite 2 & 3 Henwood Pavilion, Henwood, Ashford,
TN24 8DH
01233 665324
www.affinitytrust.org

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Affinity Trust

Registered manager

Sharon Forrest

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017