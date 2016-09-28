Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Aldringham Court

Aldeburgh Road, Aldringham,
IP16 4QF
01728 832191
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Aldringham Court

Aldringham Court is an art nouveau building set in three acres of well-maintained gardens and woodland. It is situated in a beautiful location near Aldeburgh, home of Benjamin Britten and the famous Aldeburgh Music Festival. The accommodation includes a beautiful conservatory overlooking a woodland setting, dining room and a quiet reading room. Many of the bedrooms, are en suite and have garden views with a terrace. They also have the added security of a nurse call system. All rooms are fully furnished but residents can bring their own furniture if they wish. The home has recently been extended and offers nursing and residential care. Residents regularly go for outings along the nearby Suffolk Heritage Coast, and the home encourages participation with the local community and organises an annual summer fete and Christmas sherry party.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 37Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Fiona Smith

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
