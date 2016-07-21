Alexander Court is close to the A61 and main train station in Sheffield. This is a purpose-built care home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. A mobile hairdresser visits regularly, as well as chiropody and alternative therapy and the local GP. Small pets are allowed by arrangement. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises music therapy, animal therapy, church services, seasonal events, school performances and there are regular outings to local places of interest as well as the library, park and museum.

