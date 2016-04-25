Alexander Care Home is a purpose-built home offering residential, nursing and dementia care as well as respite and end of life care plus specialist care for young people with physical disabilities. It is in Lewisham, close to the A20 and Ladywell Train Station. There are regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, a chiropodist and alternative therapists, as well as a GP service. Small pets are allowed and there is a designated smoking area. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator runs popular pastimes such as hand massages, flower arranging, professional entertainers, performances by local school children and music therapy.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.