Nursing home

Alexander Court (Sheffield)

2 Lydgate Court, Lydgate Lane, Crookes, Sheffield,
S10 5FJ
0114 268 2937
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/alexander-court/

About Alexander Court (Sheffield)

Alexander Care Home is a purpose-built home offering residential, nursing and dementia care as well as respite and end of life care plus specialist care for young people with physical disabilities. It is in Lewisham, close to the A20 and Ladywell Train Station. There are regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, a chiropodist and alternative therapists, as well as a GP service. Small pets are allowed and there is a designated smoking area. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator runs popular pastimes such as hand massages, flower arranging, professional entertainers, performances by local school children and music therapy.

Accommodation

  • 78Residents
  • 73Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Anthony Jackson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Stairlift Stairlift
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

