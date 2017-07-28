Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Alina Homecare Ealing

Unit 14, Ironbridge House, Windmill Centre, Windmill Lane, Southall,
UB2 4NJ
020 3096 3222
www.alinahomecare.com

Local authority

  • Ealing

Who runs this service

  • Alina Homecare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017