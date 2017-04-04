Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Allestree Health & Homecare Services

The Saw Mill, First Floor, Darley Abbey Mills, Darley Abbey, Derby,
DE22 1DZ
01332 341127

Local authority

  • Derby

Who runs this service

  • Allestree Health & Homecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Justine Carlier

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017